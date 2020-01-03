Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $126.47 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $126.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 332.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.94 and its 200-day moving average is $110.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series C news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.