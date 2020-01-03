LINKA Market Capitalization Tops $4.80 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 29% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One LINKA token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $220,629.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.10 or 0.05881495 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035838 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000296 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

