Litecoin Plus Hits Market Cap of $42,708.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $42,708.00 and $52.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,676.19 or 2.00069253 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022667 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,645,627 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

