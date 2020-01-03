Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $339.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post $339.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $335.90 million and the highest is $347.00 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $402.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.86.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $191.12. 5,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,015. Littelfuse has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.42 and a 200 day moving average of $176.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total transaction of $416,485.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $28,200.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,037,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,621 shares of company stock worth $11,088,091. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 35.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

