Mark C. Tuffin Sells 2,600 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Stock

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 326,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,347. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Kroger by 35.8% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Kroger by 21.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

