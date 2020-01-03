Mark J. Ferrer Sells 1,245 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $138,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,858.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $111.91. The company had a trading volume of 34,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $114.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average of $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 134.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,656 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,529 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 40,062 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

