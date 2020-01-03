Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $102.00 price objective on Match Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $84.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08. Match Group has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

