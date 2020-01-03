Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.4% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,897,903,000 after acquiring an additional 857,084 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.08. 2,757,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,324. The firm has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.33. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

