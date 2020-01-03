Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $615.84 and last traded at $610.19, 589,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 339,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $571.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $575.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $713.00 price target on Mercadolibre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of -744.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $577.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.50.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The business had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the third quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 912.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

