Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTOR. Barclays upped their target price on Meritor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. Meritor has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Meritor had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meritor will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 170,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $4,226,134.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $85,689.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Meritor by 214,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritor in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritor by 263.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

