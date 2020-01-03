MetaHash (MHC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.06 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and $916,318.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.01399253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121342 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,754,111,729 coins and its circulating supply is 1,594,204,703 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

