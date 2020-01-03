Metaverse ETP Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005090 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, HitBTC, TOPBTC and CoinBene. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $28.75 million and $748,549.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.01817652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00062287 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,316,326 coins and its circulating supply is 77,316,221 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, HitBTC, RightBTC, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

