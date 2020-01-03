Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $736.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total value of $1,920,003.00. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.60, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $11,997,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,772,284. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 59 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTD traded down $14.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $790.40. 10,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,636. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $500.74 and a 1-year high of $873.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $754.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $737.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

