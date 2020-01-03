Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.77, approximately 282,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 391,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Microvision had a negative net margin of 574.86% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian V. Turner purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 198,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,011.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 83,000 shares of company stock worth $68,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microvision by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 92,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microvision by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microvision by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,064 shares during the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

