Mithril Trading 10.3% Lower This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Mithril token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bithumb, DigiFinex and BitForex. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $550,601.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007241 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001591 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, BitForex, Gate.io, OKEx, Bithumb, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, FCoin and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.