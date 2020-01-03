MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Tops $50.93 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00010532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, QBTC, Livecoin and Fisco. MonaCoin has a market cap of $50.93 million and $721,240.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,352.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.01813872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.02992525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00571813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00680147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00062044 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023756 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CryptoBridge, Zaif, Livecoin, Upbit, Bitbank, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Fisco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

