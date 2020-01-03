Monolith Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,859.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and $19,859.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Monolith token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.07 or 0.06019889 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030846 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036540 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

