Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 12300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Monument Mining (CVE:MMY)

Monument Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and other base metal mineral properties in Malaysia and Australia. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper, sulfur, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Selinsing gold portfolio, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects; the Mengapur copper and Iron project located in Pahang state, Malaysia; and the Murchison gold portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia.

