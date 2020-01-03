Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $424,484.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.01399253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121342 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

