MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.43 Million

Brokerages expect that MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) will report sales of $12.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MorphoSys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.65 million. MorphoSys posted sales of $11.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MorphoSys will report full-year sales of $79.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.81 million to $80.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $115.13 million, with estimates ranging from $88.80 million to $164.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MorphoSys.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 million.

Shares of NYSE MOR traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 75,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,135. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MorphoSys (MOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.