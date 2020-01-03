MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $76.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $597,057.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 327.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.71. 671,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,104. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average of $72.17. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $64.59 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.97 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

