National Grid (LON:NG) PT Set at GBX 980 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a GBX 980 ($12.89) target price on National Grid (LON:NG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.76) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 892 ($11.73) to GBX 927 ($12.19) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 950.92 ($12.51).

NG opened at GBX 945.34 ($12.44) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 918.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 874.52. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 969.80 ($12.76). The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 16.57 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. National Grid’s payout ratio is 1.12%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

