National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.
NNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
National Retail Properties stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.38. 832,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,140. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89.
In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,280,000 after acquiring an additional 438,201 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,562,000 after acquiring an additional 140,654 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,528,000 after acquiring an additional 156,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,069,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,725,000 after acquiring an additional 100,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 100.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.
