National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.

NNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.38. 832,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,140. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,280,000 after acquiring an additional 438,201 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,562,000 after acquiring an additional 140,654 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,528,000 after acquiring an additional 156,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,069,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,725,000 after acquiring an additional 100,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 100.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.