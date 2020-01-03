Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €48.33 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEM. Barclays set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €62.50 ($72.67) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €63.30 ($73.60) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.52 ($62.23).

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €61.35 ($71.34) on Monday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €30.33 ($35.27) and a 1 year high of €60.50 ($70.35). The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 59.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €56.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

