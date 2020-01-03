NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSRGY. ValuEngine downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $108.10. The stock had a trading volume of 570,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,103. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41. The company has a market cap of $331.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $81.89 and a one year high of $114.87.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

