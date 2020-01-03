Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $446.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie cut Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $371.86.

Netflix stock opened at $329.81 on Monday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $141.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total value of $11,042,414.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

