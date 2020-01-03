NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Trading Down 10.7%

Shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) traded down 10.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.26, 1,643,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,612,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 6,423.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 330,510 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 35.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 142,207 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 70.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,927,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 205,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLNK)

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

