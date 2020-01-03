Nike (NYSE:NKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.21

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.21 and last traded at $102.21, with a volume of 541375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.31.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,540,520 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $12,862,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

