Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading 8.4% Higher

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) shares traded up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.46 and last traded at $38.33, 301,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 232,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 25.82%. Equities analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the second quarter worth $4,994,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Noah by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Noah by 778.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Noah by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Noah by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

