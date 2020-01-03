Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $367.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “As a major U.S. defense contractor, Northrop Grumman enjoys a strong position in the Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Its product line is also well positioned in high priority categories, such as defense electronics, unmanned aircraft and missile defense, which enables the company to clinch notable contracts from Pentagon and foreign allies. Northrop Grumman outperformed the industry in the past year. However, it continues to incur high operating expenses on account of increasing product costs. Such expenses tend to hurt profit margins. A comparative analysis of its historical EV/Sales ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause for its investor's concern.Unforeseen accidents while production of certain of Northrop Grumman’s products such as explosive and flammable materials, tend to push up its costs. “

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $365.25.

Shares of NOC opened at $355.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.03. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $238.30 and a 52 week high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,176.0% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.9% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 23,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.