NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is an oil and gas company. It engaged in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas primarily in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company’s principal producing asset consists of Nostrum in the Chinarevskoye field. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. “

Shares of NSTRY stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.40. NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

