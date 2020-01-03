NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Trading Up 1.4%

NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.13, approximately 8,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 2,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NPSKY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of NSK LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NSK LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87.

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

