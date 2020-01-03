NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get NuCana alerts:

NCNA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.98. 20,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,993. NuCana has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 3.04.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($22.80) by $10.80. On average, equities analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NuCana by 134,310.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 608,425 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the third quarter worth about $3,819,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the third quarter worth about $3,620,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NuCana during the third quarter worth about $2,785,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.