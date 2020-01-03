NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.74.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $239.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.59 and its 200-day moving average is $186.12. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $127.69 and a 52-week high of $241.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The company has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $9,494,784 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

