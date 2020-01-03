Nxt Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, OKEx, Livecoin and Indodax. In the last week, Nxt has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022123 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013399 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008237 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007998 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nxt is nxt.org . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex, Upbit, OKEx, Indodax, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinEgg and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

