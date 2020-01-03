Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Acquires $83,200.00 in Stock

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Mark B. Justh acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,054.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OMEX stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.39% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

