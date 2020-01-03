Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.77. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,993. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.00. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $442,895.51. Insiders sold a total of 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,131 over the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 763,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,961 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 60,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 465,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

