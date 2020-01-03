OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Equities analysts expect OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings of ($1.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OncoSec Medical.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 7.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,717. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Earnings History and Estimates for OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

