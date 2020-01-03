Opticomm (ASX:OPC) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Opticomm Limited (ASX:OPC)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$4.08 ($2.89) and last traded at A$4.08 ($2.89), approximately 11,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.89 ($2.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.19. The company has a market cap of $424.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71.

About Opticomm (ASX:OPC)

OptiComm Ltd, a licensed carrier and wholesale network infrastructure operator, designs, builds, operates, and maintains fixed-line access and fiber-based telecommunications networks servicing residential, commercial, and retail developments within Australia. It operates through two segments, Network Operations and Construction.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Opticomm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opticomm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.