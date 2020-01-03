Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.18

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 21611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

ORKLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19.

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

