Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Oxford Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE:OXM opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $241.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.