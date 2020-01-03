PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 154,735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

