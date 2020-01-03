Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $5.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Pancontinental Resources Company Profile (CVE:PUC)

Pancontinental Resources Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, nickel, copper, and cobalt. The company holds 100% interests in the Jefferson gold project covering an area of approximately 1,456 acres located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina.

