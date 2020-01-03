Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$34.50

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLC. CIBC upgraded Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Park Lawn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.71.

TSE PLC traded up C$1.42 on Friday, reaching C$30.99. The company had a trading volume of 91,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,695. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.07. The stock has a market cap of $858.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$22.90 and a 52 week high of C$31.50.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$66.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

