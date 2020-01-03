Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Paul Mueller Co (OTCMKTS:MUEL) dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.50, approximately 2,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Paul Mueller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Paul Mueller alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.97 million for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 1.54%.

Paul Mueller Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller Company provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment provides milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to dealers, as well as directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.