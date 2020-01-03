Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Receives $26.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of BTU stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,027,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 255,891 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,548 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at $933,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,414 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,814 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 87,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.