Peercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.48 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Peercoin has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $35,545.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002483 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Bitsane, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,983.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.49 or 0.02801072 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005103 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00574818 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,867,389 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Bittylicious, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Bittrex, YoBit, WEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, SouthXchange, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.