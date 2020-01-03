PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) Shares Down 14.3%

PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER)’s share price fell 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02, 7,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 156% from the average session volume of 2,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. PeerStream had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter.

PeerStream, Inc builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app.

