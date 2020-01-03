PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.38

Shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and traded as low as $35.46. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR shares last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 67,730 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDRDY. Citigroup raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

About PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

