Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.00

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and traded as high as $99.90. Photo-Me International shares last traded at $96.60, with a volume of 60,384 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $365.16 million and a PE ratio of 10.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.71 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Photo-Me International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.90%.

In other Photo-Me International news, insider Serge Crasnianski acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £4,300 ($5,656.41).

About Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

